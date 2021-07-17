Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 44,509 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 167.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,509 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Unum Group by 1,336.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Unum Group by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.45. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.38.

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

