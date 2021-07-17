Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 68,258 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 6,965.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,258 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.06% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth $81,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 197,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 62,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KTOS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Noble Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 8,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $210,333.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider David M. Carter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $65,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 140,666 shares of company stock worth $3,677,814 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

