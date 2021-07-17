Captrust Financial Advisors Takes $1.94 Million Position in Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,955 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 2.46% of Emclaire Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

In related news, Director Mark A. Freemer bought 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,981.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

EMCF stock opened at $28.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Emclaire Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $36.40. The company has a market capitalization of $78.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.47.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%.

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; savings and time deposits; non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

