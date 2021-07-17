Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,909,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,858.37.

MELI opened at $1,512.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2,218.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,432.98. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $941.44 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

