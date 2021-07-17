Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 154.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

MDYV stock opened at $65.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.58. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.22 and a 12 month high of $71.45.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

