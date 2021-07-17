Carbon Hits 1-Day Volume of $115,063.00 (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last week, Carbon has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. Carbon has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $115,063.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for $0.0890 or 0.00000283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00038414 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00103375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00145049 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,566.96 or 1.00271359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,396,044 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

