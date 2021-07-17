Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $201.80.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 714.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSL opened at $193.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $197.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.23%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

