CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) is Lansing Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

Lansing Management LP cut its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,719 shares during the quarter. CarMax makes up approximately 14.6% of Lansing Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lansing Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of CarMax worth $20,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Man Group plc raised its stake in CarMax by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,302 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 294,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,098,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth about $31,106,000. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth about $350,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 31,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total value of $4,054,032.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,876,147.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 86,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $11,314,115.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,237,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,905 shares of company stock worth $29,661,195 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.95. 577,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,808. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $138.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.93.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

