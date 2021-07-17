Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) CAO Sells $94,940.34 in Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $94,940.34.

Shares of CSV stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,912. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $631.39 million, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.18.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $96.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is 21.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 8,605.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Carriage Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.