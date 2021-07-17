Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) is Lansing Management LP’s Largest Position

Lansing Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Carvana accounts for approximately 26.8% of Lansing Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lansing Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Carvana worth $38,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,607,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,882,000 after purchasing an additional 297,458 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Carvana by 7.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,236,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,475,000 after buying an additional 430,405 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 59.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,755 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter worth about $1,040,013,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,301,000 after acquiring an additional 482,239 shares during the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeffrey Zwelling sold 12,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $269,892.00. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.71, for a total transaction of $18,702,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,513.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,467,027 shares of company stock valued at $411,436,301. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVNA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Raymond James began coverage on Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.88.

NYSE CVNA traded up $2.07 on Friday, hitting $313.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,281,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,050. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $280.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.81 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $137.69 and a 12-month high of $329.10.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

