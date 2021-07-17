Cash Tech Price Hits $0.0080 on Top Exchanges (CATE)

Cash Tech (CURRENCY:CATE) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last week, Cash Tech has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cash Tech coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cash Tech has a total market capitalization of $93,790.71 and $235,479.00 worth of Cash Tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00048642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00013953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $253.74 or 0.00799962 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Cash Tech Profile

Cash Tech is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2021. Cash Tech’s total supply is 153,477,500 coins and its circulating supply is 11,755,793 coins. Cash Tech’s official Twitter account is @TechCashDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “A multichain all-in-one DeFi App. One application to store, spend, stake, exchange, and loan cryptocurrency assets. The Cash Tech Utility Token – CATE – is used for payments, lending, staking, rewards, and voting in the Cash Tech App. Cash Tech is based on voting within the Cash Tech Community. The governance design decentralizes voting power amongst CATE token holders. “

