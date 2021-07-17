Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,016 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.37% of Cassava Sciences worth $6,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAVA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,970,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after acquiring an additional 525,472 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 107,286 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 11,044 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 466.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 90,918 shares during the period. 26.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAVA. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $78.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

NASDAQ SAVA opened at $80.09 on Friday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.00.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Cassava Sciences Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.