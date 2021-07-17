Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Castle Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 262.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.96). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $64.99 on Friday. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $107.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.54 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.24.

In related news, CFO Frank Stokes sold 2,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total value of $155,419.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total value of $144,646.54. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,579 shares of company stock valued at $11,920,281. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,907,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

