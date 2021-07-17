Cat Token (CAT) Price Hits $0.0883

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Cat Token has a total market cap of $576,588.42 and $105,686.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cat Token has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One Cat Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0883 or 0.00000275 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.80 or 0.00382774 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00009169 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000559 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Cat Token Profile

Cat Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. The official website for Cat Token is gocattoken.com . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Cat Token Coin Trading

