Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decrease of 54.9% from the June 15th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of CPCAY stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.99. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.39.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPCAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cathay Pacific Airways from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

