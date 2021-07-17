Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) to announce $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the highest is $1.42. Cboe Global Markets posted earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $6.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.87.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $404,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $213,951.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,033.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,286 shares of company stock worth $4,404,527 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 18.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 57.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,594 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4.7% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 454,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,123,000 after acquiring an additional 20,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth about $25,324,000. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBOE stock opened at $116.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.73. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $122.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.