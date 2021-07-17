Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in Celanese by 0.4% in the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 18,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 3.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 2.0% in the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.71.

NYSE CE opened at $152.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.51. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $89.47 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Richardson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $1,083,225.00. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

