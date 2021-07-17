Celer Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $132.59 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0237 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. Celer Network has a market cap of $132.59 million and approximately $24.20 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Celer Network

Celer Network (CELR) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,601,205,665 coins. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

