Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC) Major Shareholder Bradley S. Hargreaves Sells 42,150 Shares

Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC) major shareholder Bradley S. Hargreaves sold 42,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total value of $11,802.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cell MedX stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.26. Cell MedX Corp. has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.56.

Cell MedX Company Profile

Cell MedX Corp., a biotech company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products for patients with diabetes, Parkinson's disease, high blood pressure, neuropathy, and kidney functions. It develops and manufactures eBalance Pro System for professional use by healthcare practitioners in a clinical setting; and eBalance Home System for home use for general relaxation and for the temporary relief of pain due to sore and/or aching muscles.

