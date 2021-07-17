Celo Dollar (CUSD) Achieves Market Cap of $51.72 Million

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 17th. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $51.72 million and approximately $775,312.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00049602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00014212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $262.16 or 0.00816866 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

CUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 51,746,113 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

