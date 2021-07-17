Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Holdings Raised by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 926,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,790 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.16% of Centene worth $59,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth $522,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Centene by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Centene by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 106,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after buying an additional 37,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Centene by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after buying an additional 11,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $72.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.36. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,883 shares of company stock worth $6,337,090 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

