Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Short Interest Down 56.7% in June

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,700 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the June 15th total of 271,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of CNTG opened at $10.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $201.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of -2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.23. Centogene has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $14.79.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $78.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.28 million. Centogene had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a negative return on equity of 29.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centogene will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNTG. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Centogene from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Centogene by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 444,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 35,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centogene by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centogene by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 202,441 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Centogene during the 1st quarter valued at about $579,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Centogene by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. 12.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

