Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 245 ($3.20). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 235 ($3.07), with a volume of 283,878 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Central Asia Metals from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 801.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65. The company has a market cap of £413.66 million and a PE ratio of 13.51.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

