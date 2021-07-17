Centrality (CENNZ) Trading Up 12.8% Over Last Week

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 17th. Centrality has a total market cap of $107.66 million and $2.69 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Centrality has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. One Centrality coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0897 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00048645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00014013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $255.35 or 0.00803311 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About Centrality

CENNZ is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Centrality Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

