Centric Swap Price Down 5.9% Over Last Week (CNS)

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. During the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. Centric Swap has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $166,709.00 worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centric Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Centric Swap Coin Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

