Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Short Interest Up 54.8% in June

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 578,800 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the June 15th total of 373,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of LEU opened at $22.12 on Friday. Centrus Energy has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $30.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $306.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.65.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $55.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.72%. Equities analysts predict that Centrus Energy will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LEU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

In other Centrus Energy news, SVP Dennis John Scott sold 9,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $196,094.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,277 shares in the company, valued at $196,115.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $310,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,476 shares of company stock worth $1,551,270 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 472,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after buying an additional 61,200 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 381,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 233,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 81,838 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 96,557 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,176,000. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

