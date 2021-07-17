CertiK Price Tops $1.03 on Top Exchanges (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One CertiK coin can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00003250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $46.91 million and approximately $12.76 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CertiK has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00038240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00103073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00144679 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,671.22 or 0.99987559 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 103,110,519 coins and its circulating supply is 45,568,344 coins. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

