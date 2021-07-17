Chain Guardians (CGG) Market Capitalization Hits $9.84 Million

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. In the last week, Chain Guardians has traded 138.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chain Guardians has a market cap of $9.84 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chain Guardians coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00048305 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013810 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $249.98 or 0.00788705 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Chain Guardians Coin Profile

Chain Guardians (CRYPTO:CGG) is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,278,168 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain Guardians should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chain Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

