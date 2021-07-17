Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.55.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIAFF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Champion Iron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup raised Champion Iron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CIAFF opened at $4.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07. Champion Iron has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

