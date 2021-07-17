Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, an increase of 65.4% from the June 15th total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $39,750.00. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTHR. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 11,816.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 17,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $77.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $3.66.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

