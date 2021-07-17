Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,239,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,318,521,000 after buying an additional 44,684 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,635,000 after buying an additional 154,065 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,127,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,830,000 after buying an additional 94,283 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,459,000 after buying an additional 542,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,256,000 after buying an additional 222,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,166 shares of company stock valued at $25,201,984. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $756.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.00.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $709.99 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $554.26 and a 52 week high of $749.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $133.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $700.53.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

