ChatCoin (CHAT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.49 Million

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $34,273.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,663.41 or 1.00024819 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00034868 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006329 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00049980 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000851 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003105 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00008355 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

