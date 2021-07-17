Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decrease of 55.9% from the June 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 504,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Chemesis International stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.48. Chemesis International has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.90.

Chemesis International Company Profile

Chemesis International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products in California, Puerto Rico, and Colombia. It offers various types of extractions, formulations, and products specializing in BHO extraction, alcohol extraction, and CO2 extraction.

