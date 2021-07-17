Chimpion (BNANA) Price Reaches $2.00 on Top Exchanges

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One Chimpion coin can now be bought for approximately $2.00 or 0.00006300 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Chimpion has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $63.35 million and $442,932.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00048593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00013857 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.54 or 0.00793661 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Chimpion Coin Profile

BNANA is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

