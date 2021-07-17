China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) Short Interest Up 58.4% in June

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, an increase of 58.4% from the June 15th total of 50,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 190,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China XD Plastics stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) by 623.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in China XD Plastics were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get China XD Plastics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CXDC opened at $0.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63. China XD Plastics has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.35.

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China, and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for China XD Plastics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China XD Plastics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.