Chromia (CHR) Trading Up 9.1% This Week

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. During the last week, Chromia has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One Chromia coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $89.87 million and $110.25 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00048847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014057 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.37 or 0.00808114 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia (CRYPTO:CHR) is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

