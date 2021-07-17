Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stake Lessened by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 665,804 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 11,752 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.19% of Cigna worth $160,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Cigna by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 109.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,964,000 after acquiring an additional 62,505 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 10.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 609 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CI. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.68.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $233.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.56.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.68%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at $45,342,948.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,021 shares of company stock worth $30,617,013. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.