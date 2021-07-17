Cipher (CPR) Market Capitalization Achieves $95,634.06

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Cipher has a total market capitalization of $95,634.06 and approximately $77,432.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cipher coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cipher has traded 37.2% lower against the US dollar.

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.83 or 0.00223393 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000200 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001165 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $254.94 or 0.00792908 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000074 BTC.

CPR is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org

