Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS CZBT remained flat at $$27.25 on Friday. 46 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.20.

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Company Profile

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts checking and savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as provides credit cards.

