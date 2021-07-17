Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 477,982 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 159,747 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.38% of Citrix Systems worth $67,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,326,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753,646 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,633,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,085,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,066,940 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $290,110,000 after acquiring an additional 454,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $628,834,000 after acquiring an additional 380,813 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.13.

Shares of CTXS opened at $116.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.26 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.65. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.14.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $286,431.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $109,535.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,034 shares in the company, valued at $8,204,483.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,455 shares of company stock valued at $2,570,422. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

