Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $132.75 Million

Analysts forecast that Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) will post $132.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civeo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $136.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $129.20 million. Civeo posted sales of $114.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civeo will report full-year sales of $554.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $539.90 million to $570.01 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $605.45 million, with estimates ranging from $579.30 million to $631.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $125.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.30 million. Civeo had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 2.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of Civeo stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70. Civeo has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $20.67. The firm has a market cap of $283.00 million, a P/E ratio of -141.70 and a beta of 3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Civeo during the 1st quarter worth $1,027,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Civeo by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 40,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Mad River Investors increased its position in Civeo by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 378,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 18,503 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Civeo during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Civeo during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

