Clash Token (SCT) Reaches Market Cap of $193,766.33

Clash Token (CURRENCY:SCT) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. In the last week, Clash Token has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Clash Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular exchanges. Clash Token has a market cap of $193,766.33 and approximately $3,170.00 worth of Clash Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,219.12 or 0.99992159 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00035349 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006457 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00050455 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000854 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003160 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008162 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Clash Token Coin Profile

Clash Token (SCT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Clash Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,766,500 coins. Clash Token’s official Twitter account is @spiritclashccg

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptToken is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the Scrypt algorithm. SCT has an APY of 5% in PoS rewards. “

Clash Token Coin Trading

