Clearfield (CLFD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $29.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 15.19%. On average, analysts expect Clearfield to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.85. The stock had a trading volume of 100,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,682. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $43.64. The company has a market cap of $464.76 million, a P/E ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.02.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Clearfield from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other Clearfield news, COO John P. Hill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $950,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,768.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 30,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $1,219,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,635 shares in the company, valued at $17,627,262.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,550,300 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

