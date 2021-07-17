ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.42. ClearSign Technologies shares last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 62,503 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $131.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.15.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLIR)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

