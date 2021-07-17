Clever DeFi (CLVA) Achieves Market Cap of $1.07 Million

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 17th. In the last week, Clever DeFi has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. Clever DeFi has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $590.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clever DeFi coin can now be bought for $1.23 or 0.00003809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00039729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00106411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00145870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,325.17 or 1.00266252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Clever DeFi Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 881,081 coins and its circulating supply is 872,919 coins. The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA . Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi

Buying and Selling Clever DeFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clever DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clever DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

