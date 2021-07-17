CloakCoin Price Reaches $0.44 on Top Exchanges (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. CloakCoin has a market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $27,525.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001381 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005526 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000975 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00050677 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00030675 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,667,142 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

