CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Stake Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 373.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,944 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,169,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,204,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $399,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,304 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,150,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 315,269 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $12.55 on Friday. CNX Resources Co. has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $15.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.61, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners raised CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

