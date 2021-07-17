Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 230,500 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the June 15th total of 304,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,564,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,700,000 after purchasing an additional 51,986 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 408,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 35.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 311,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 81,841 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 32.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 175,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 42,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:UTF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.13. The stock had a trading volume of 97,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,942. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.57. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $29.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

