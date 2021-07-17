Coin Artist (COIN) Trading Down 19.2% Over Last Week

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Coin Artist coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. Coin Artist has a total market cap of $473,908.51 and approximately $1,340.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00048618 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00013952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.93 or 0.00802380 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About Coin Artist

Coin Artist is a coin. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Coin Artist Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Artist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin Artist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

