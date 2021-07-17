Coldstack Achieves Market Cap of $2.65 Million (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 17th. One Coldstack coin can now be purchased for about $1.76 or 0.00005582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Coldstack has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. Coldstack has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $12,600.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Coldstack alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00038436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00103197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00144914 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,414.88 or 0.99717547 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Coldstack Coin Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coldstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coldstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.